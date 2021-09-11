Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sealy

(SEALY, TX) According to Sealy gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 216 Schmidt Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 117 N Meyer St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 216 Schmidt Rd, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 2.78

Exxon 2949 Ih-10 Frontage Rd, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 622 Us-90 W, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 2007 Sh-36 S, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 856 Us-90 E, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 6025 Fm-3538, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.