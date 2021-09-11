This is the cheapest gas in Hawkinsville right now

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Hawkinsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

So-Low at 147 Commerce St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 86 Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hawkinsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

So-Low 147 Commerce St, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sun Mart 114 Progress Ave, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 94 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Quick Z Mart 19 Cochran Hwy, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.