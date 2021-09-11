Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Vernon

(VERNON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Vernon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3802 Us-287 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 2730 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vernon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3802 Us-287 W, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

CEFCO 2700 Us-287, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Yesway 4016 Wilbarger St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.