Being in my mid-20s, I am among the youngest to have any recollection of the events that occurred Sept. 11, 2001. I was 6 years old and in the first grade. I would say I have a maximum of 10 memories before this age, and that’s probably pushing it. The early 2000s hold most of my early recollections. Before then, the memories are few and far between, and difficult to recall.

