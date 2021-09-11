Where's the cheapest gas in Sweetwater?

(SWEETWATER, TX) According to Sweetwater gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 1803 E Broadway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sweetwater area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 405 Ne Georgia Ave, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.93

Taylor Food Mart 1101 E Broadway St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 1811 Lamar St , Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.