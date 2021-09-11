This is the cheapest gas in Jerseyville right now

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Jerseyville, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

BP at 216 N State St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 216 N State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.39 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 216 N State St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Moto Mart 401 S State St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's 908 W Carpenter St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 723 S State St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.