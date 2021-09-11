CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Save up to $0.03 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Parsons

Parsons Voice
Parsons Voice
 6 days ago
(PARSONS, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Parsons area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Bordertown at 2901 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 1430 Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Bordertown

2901 Main St, Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

