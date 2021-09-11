Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Stockton Saturday

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) According to Fort Stockton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 1507 W Dickinson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 2610 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Exxon 310 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Stripes 1000 N Front St, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 601 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.39

Flying J 2571 N Front St, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.47 $ 3.69 $ 3.45

Chevron 2874 N Sh-18, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ 3.56 $ 3.76 $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ 3.56 $ 3.76 $ 3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.