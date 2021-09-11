Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Stockton Saturday
(FORT STOCKTON, TX) According to Fort Stockton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 1507 W Dickinson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.35
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.52
$3.72
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
|card
card$3.06
$3.47
$3.69
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$3.56
$3.76
$--
|card
card$3.06
$3.56
$3.76
$3.48
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
