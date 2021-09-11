Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Weatherford
(WEATHERFORD, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Weatherford, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 902 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 201 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Weatherford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
