Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tillamook

(TILLAMOOK, OR) According to Tillamook gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 303 Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 303 Pacific Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tillamook area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 303 Pacific Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 403 Pacific Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.