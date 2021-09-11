Olive Hill gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(OLIVE HILL, KY) According to Olive Hill gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
