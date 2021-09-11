Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Price
(PRICE, UT) According to Price gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
Maverik at 295 E. Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.57 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.44
$3.69
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.53
$--
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.47
$--
$--
$3.73
|card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$3.78
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
