Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Price

(PRICE, UT) According to Price gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Maverik at 295 E. Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.57 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 295 E. Main, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Maverik 891 East Main, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.73

Walmart 245 Ut-55, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.69

Smith's 1075 E Main St, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.73

Conoco 104 W 100 N, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ 3.73 card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Pilot Thomas Logistics 352 W Main St, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ 3.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.