Graham gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.16 per gallon

(GRAHAM, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Graham, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 204 Elm St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1000 Indiana St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 204 Elm St, Graham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Murphy USA 2100 Wal-Mart Dr, Graham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ -- $ 2.98

Valero 2819 Sh-16 S, Graham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.