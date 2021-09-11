Stilwell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(STILWELL, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stilwell area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 84081 Us-59 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 59 Feed and Fuel at Us-59 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stilwell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 84081 Us-59, Stilwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 106 W Locust St, Stilwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 2.93

Conoco 1900 N 2Nd St, stilwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.