Alexander gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.28 per gallon
(ALEXANDER, AR) According to Alexander gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 8800 Baseline Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mom's Grocery at 15201 Chicot Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.36
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.26
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
