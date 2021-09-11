Alexander gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.28 per gallon

(ALEXANDER, AR) According to Alexander gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 8800 Baseline Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mom's Grocery at 15201 Chicot Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 8800 Baseline Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

GASCAR 17000 W Sardis Rd, Bauxite

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 8824 Geyer Springs Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ --

Murphy USA 403 Bryant Ave, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.36 $ 2.95

Shell 10105 I-30, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

CITGO 26213 I-30 Frontage Rd, Alexander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.26 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.