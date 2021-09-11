Here’s the cheapest gas in Bremen Saturday

(BREMEN, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Bremen area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 6425 Us-78 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 4683 Ga-120, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 6425 Us-78 W, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ingles 1031 Alabama Ave, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4949 N Highway 27, Carrollton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 523 Atlantic Ave, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.