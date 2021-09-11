Bishop gas at $4.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BISHOP, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Bishop area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon.

Yuhubi Nobi at 180 N See Vee Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.65.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.32.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Yuhubi Nobi 180 N See Vee Ln, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.16 $ -- $ -- $ 4.20

Speedway 466 S Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.49 $ --

Paiute Palace Gas Station 2750 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.20 $ -- $ 4.40 $ --

Vons 1190 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.23 $ 4.42 $ 4.53 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.52 $ 4.63 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.