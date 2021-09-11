Save $0.58 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Mohave

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Mohave, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 2199 Az-95 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3713 Az-95, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Mohave area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 2199 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.87 $ 2.97 $ 2.82

Walmart 5210 S Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Smith's 4747 Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.07

Maverik 4495 Hwy 95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.07

Safeway 4823 S Az-95 , Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.07 $ 3.28 $ --

Circle K 2551 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.