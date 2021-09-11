Save $0.58 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Mohave
(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Mohave, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 2199 Az-95 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3713 Az-95, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Mohave area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.87
$2.97
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.25
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.07
$3.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0