Kosciusko gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Kosciusko, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Quick Foods at 105 Hwy 12 West was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Attala Community Co-op at Ms-35, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Quick Foods 105 Hwy 12 West, Kosciusko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.