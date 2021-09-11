This is the cheapest gas in Nevada right now
(NEVADA, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Nevada area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 500 E Austin Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cash N' Dash at 1518 E Austin Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nevada area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.21
$3.46
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.21
$3.46
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$3.19
$3.61
$3.29
|card
card$2.82
$3.13
$3.61
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.50
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
