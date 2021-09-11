Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cadiz

(CADIZ, KY) According to Cadiz gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Minit Mart at 267 Main. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Minit Mart at 267 Main, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cadiz area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Minit Mart 267 Main, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Casey's 279 Main St, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Ideal Market 299 Main , Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hamtown Stop N Go 1104 Canton Rd, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1702 E Main St, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Marathon 5820 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.