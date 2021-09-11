CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cadiz

Cadiz News Flash
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bt7dqbW00

(CADIZ, KY) According to Cadiz gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Minit Mart at 267 Main. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Minit Mart at 267 Main, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cadiz area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Minit Mart

267 Main, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Casey's

279 Main St, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.79
$3.09

Ideal Market

299 Main , Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Hamtown Stop N Go

1104 Canton Rd, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Shell

1702 E Main St, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.19

Marathon

5820 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Gas Prices#Minit Mart#267 Main
