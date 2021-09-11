CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Greenville

Greenville News Beat
 6 days ago
(GREENVILLE, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Greenville, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 701 Willow Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1008 Fort Dale Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

701 Willow Ln, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Pacecar

943 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Greenville, AL
With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

