This is the cheapest gas in Bassett right now

(BASSETT, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bassett area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Dodge's Store at 5683 Virginia Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at CITGO at 9531 Virginia Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store 5683 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 2.84 card card $ 2.77 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Liberty 2575 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Nani's Corner 4900 Kings Mountain Rd, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 5740 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.14 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

Speedway 5484 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.14 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

Shell 2629 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.