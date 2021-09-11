Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hondo
(HONDO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hondo area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 111 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1201 19Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hondo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
