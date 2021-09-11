Here’s the cheapest gas in Claremont Saturday
(CLAREMONT, NH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Claremont area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
CITGO at 225 Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 258 Vt-131, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Claremont area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.04
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
