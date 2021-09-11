Here’s the cheapest gas in Claremont Saturday

(CLAREMONT, NH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Claremont area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

CITGO at 225 Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 258 Vt-131, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Claremont area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 225 Washington St, Claremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ --

Cumberland Farms 121 Pleasant St, Claremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 336 Washington St, Claremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.