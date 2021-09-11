This is the cheapest gas in Franklin right now

(FRANKLIN, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Franklin, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 1293 Armory Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 301 E 2Nd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1293 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.01 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.06

Park & Shop 700 South St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1549 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kangaroo 1643 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.29 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Shell 807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 2307 South St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.