Franklin, VA

This is the cheapest gas in Franklin right now

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGGFs_0bt7dcUa00

(FRANKLIN, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Franklin, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 1293 Armory Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 301 E 2Nd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1293 Armory Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.01
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.06

Park & Shop

700 South St, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

BP

1549 Armory Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Kangaroo

1643 Armory Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.29
$3.66
$3.19

Shell

807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$3.64
$3.14
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.69
$3.19

Love's Travel Stop

2307 South St, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.38
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

