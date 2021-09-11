Slippery Rock gas at $3.18 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Slippery Rock area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.
Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 107 Franklin St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.31 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$3.84
|card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$3.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0