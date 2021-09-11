Covington gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COVINGTON, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Covington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 9104 Winterberry Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 1410 S Durant Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 9104 Winterberry Ave, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.