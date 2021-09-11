Gas savings: The cheapest station in Selinsgrove

(SELINSGROVE, PA) According to Selinsgrove gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 900 Spruce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 226 S Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 900 Spruce St, Sunbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 4.06 $ 3.63

Weis Markets 719 Us-522, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.49

Sunoco 960 Us-522, Selinsgrove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 4.08 $ 3.52

Valero 1245 S Front St, Sunbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.46

Sunoco 5429 Us-522, Kreamer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2950 N Susquehanna Trl, Shamokin Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.