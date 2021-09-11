Gas savings: The cheapest station in Selinsgrove
(SELINSGROVE, PA) According to Selinsgrove gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 900 Spruce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 226 S Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.27 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.63
$4.06
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$4.08
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$4.05
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.56
$3.86
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
