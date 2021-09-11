Here’s the cheapest gas in Florence Saturday

(FLORENCE, OR) According to Florence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 1570 Us-101. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at 76 at 1839 Us-101, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76 1570 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.81 $ 3.78 card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 951 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 700 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.64 $ 3.81 $ 3.96 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 4701 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 3.79

VP Racing Fuels 813 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.