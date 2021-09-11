Here’s the cheapest gas in Florence Saturday
(FLORENCE, OR) According to Florence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 1570 Us-101. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at 76 at 1839 Us-101, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.67 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$--
$3.81
$3.78
|card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.64
$3.81
$3.96
$3.79
|card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.79
$3.94
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$--
$--
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
