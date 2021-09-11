Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sullivan

(SULLIVAN, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sullivan area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

Circle K at 408 S Mo-185 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 408 S Mo-185, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.53 $ 3.28

BP 727 W Springfield Rd, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

ZX 116 S Service Rd W, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 2.95

Mobil 771 N Service Rd W, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.