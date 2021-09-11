Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Norwich

(NORWICH, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Norwich area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

Gulf at 6120 Ny-12 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 5624 Ny-12, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 6120 Ny-12, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Byrne Dairy 69 E Main St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.