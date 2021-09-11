Where's the cheapest gas in Pleasanton?

(PLEASANTON, TX) According to Pleasanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 1318 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 104 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.68.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 1318 2Nd St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Murphy USA 2145 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 3.05 $ 2.79

Valero 2370 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 2.79

Sunoco 1202 Oak St, Jourdanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 2.80

H-E-B 219 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Exxon 4463 E Sh-97, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.