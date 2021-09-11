Elkins gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ELKINS, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Elkins, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 721 Beverly Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 105 Abbey Road, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elkins area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.17
$3.42
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0