Elkins gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ELKINS, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Elkins, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 721 Beverly Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 105 Abbey Road, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elkins area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 721 Beverly Pike, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.03

Go Mart 699 Railroad Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ --

Kroger 450 11Th St, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.06

Shell 105 E Us-33, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1205 Harrison Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Woodford Express N Randolph Ave, Elkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.