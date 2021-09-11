CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

 6 days ago
(ELKINS, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Elkins, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 721 Beverly Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 105 Abbey Road, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elkins area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

721 Beverly Pike, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.17
$3.42
$3.03

Go Mart

699 Railroad Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$--

Kroger

450 11Th St, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$3.06

Shell

105 E Us-33, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

1205 Harrison Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Woodford Express

N Randolph Ave, Elkins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
