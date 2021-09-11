Where's the cheapest gas in Elk City?

(ELK CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Elk City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at United at 2700 W Third St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Conoco at 315 E 3Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

United 2700 W Third St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

Love's Country Store 1001 W 3Rd St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Shamrock 1220 Colorado Ave, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Drive N Go 1422 W 3Rd St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Conoco 1921 S Main Ave, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2000 S Main Ave, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.