Oakland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(OAKLAND, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Oakland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 5 N 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 435 N 3Rd St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 5 N 3Rd St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.25

BFS 837 E Oak St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

BFS 1820 Maryland Hwy, Mountain Lake Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.