Oakland, MD

Oakland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Oakland News Watch
 6 days ago
(OAKLAND, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Oakland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 5 N 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 435 N 3Rd St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

5 N 3Rd St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.25

BFS

837 E Oak St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

BFS

1820 Maryland Hwy, Mountain Lake Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oakland, MD
