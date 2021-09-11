Here’s the cheapest gas in Punxsutawney Saturday
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) According to Punxsutawney gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
Snax Food And Gas at 20135 Us-119 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Fill at 1040 W Mahoning St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Punxsutawney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
