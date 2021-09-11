Here’s the cheapest gas in Punxsutawney Saturday

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) According to Punxsutawney gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Snax Food And Gas at 20135 Us-119 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Fill at 1040 W Mahoning St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Punxsutawney area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Snax Food And Gas 20135 Us-119, Punxsutawney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Kwik Fill 1040 W Mahoning St, Punxsutawney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.