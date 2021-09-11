Maysville gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MAYSVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Maysville area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 239 Walmart Way. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 681 Us-52, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 239 Walmart Way, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.48 $ 3.02

Fasmart 416 Martin Luther King Hwy, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1423 Us-68, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Speedway 1425 Us-68, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.02

Marathon 651 Bernard-Coughlin Blvd, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 603 Duke Of York St, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.50 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.