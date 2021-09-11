Winnsboro gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WINNSBORO, LA) According to Winnsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3370 Front St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Spirit at 3860 Front St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3370 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Rick's Best Stop 7182 Prairie Rd, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 3480 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ -- $ --

Rick's Best Stop 6122 La-4, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.