Harrisonville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Harrisonville Dispatch
 6 days ago
(HARRISONVILLE, MO) According to Harrisonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 1901 E Mechanic St. Regular there was listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.62 at Phillips 66 at 2202 S Commercial St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

1901 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.82
$--
$2.89

Casey's

1901 W Mechanic St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.81
$3.06
$2.95

Casey's

1801 N Commercial St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$3.11
$2.95

Casey's

2204 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$3.11
$--

QuikTrip

1402 N Mo-291, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.84
$3.09
$2.89

Murphy USA

1720 N Mo-291, Harrisonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.81
$3.06
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrisonville Dispatch

