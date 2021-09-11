Harrisonville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) According to Harrisonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 1901 E Mechanic St. Regular there was listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.62 at Phillips 66 at 2202 S Commercial St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 1901 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.82 $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's 1901 W Mechanic St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 2.95

Casey's 1801 N Commercial St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.95

Casey's 2204 E Mechanic St, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

QuikTrip 1402 N Mo-291, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 1720 N Mo-291, Harrisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.