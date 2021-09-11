Save $0.29 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Grove

(GROVE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Grove, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

Harps at 1120 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1101 E Ok-10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grove area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Harps 1120 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.91

Mister M's 401 W 3Rd St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ --

Circle K 2117 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.23 $ 2.99

Conoco 2130 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 24996 Us-59 N, Copeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.88

Phillips 66 24979 S 655 Rd, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.