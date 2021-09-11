Save $0.29 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Grove
(GROVE, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Grove, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.
Harps at 1120 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1101 E Ok-10, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grove area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$2.95
$3.25
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.93
$3.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.23
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.29
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
