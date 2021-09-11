CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cheboygan

Cheboygan Dispatch
 6 days ago
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Cheboygan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

Marathon at 308 E State was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 401 Mackinaw Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cheboygan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

308 E State, Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.57
$3.90
$--

Shell

604 S Main St, Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.99
$3.29

Holiday

1031 S Main St, Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29

Marathon

9851 N Straits Hwy , Cheboygan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.59
$4.24
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

