Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cheboygan
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Cheboygan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.
Marathon at 308 E State was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 401 Mackinaw Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cheboygan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.25 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.57
$3.90
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.59
$4.24
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
