Portage gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(PORTAGE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Portage, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
Mobil at N5755 Wi-78 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at N5800 Kinney Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.77
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0