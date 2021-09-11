Portage gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PORTAGE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Portage, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at N5755 Wi-78 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at N5800 Kinney Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil N5755 Wi-78, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.77 $ 2.98

CITGO 403 De Witt St, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ --

BP W8425 Crawford Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP W10620 Wi-33, Wisconsin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.