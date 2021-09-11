CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, WI

Portage gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Portage Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IP54U_0bt7dGGi00

(PORTAGE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Portage, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at N5755 Wi-78 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at N5800 Kinney Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil

N5755 Wi-78, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.77
$2.98

CITGO

403 De Witt St, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.74
$--

BP

W8425 Crawford Rd, Portage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

BP

W10620 Wi-33, Wisconsin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Portage Times

Portage, WI
35
Followers
214
Post
3K+
Views
