Cortez, CO

Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cortez

 6 days ago
(CORTEZ, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Cortez, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 302 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.31 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.53 at Chevron at 717 S Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cortez area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

302 W Main St, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.36
$3.46
$3.66
$3.52
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.57

City Market

508 E Main St, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.35

Speedway

921 E Main St, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.56
$3.81
$3.29

Maverik

10223 Us Hwy 666, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.41

Handy Mart

806½ S Broadway, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

2021 E Main St, Cortez
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.31
$3.56
$3.81
$3.29
card
card$3.31
$3.56
$3.81
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

