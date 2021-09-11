Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cortez
(CORTEZ, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Cortez, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 302 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.31 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.53 at Chevron at 717 S Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cortez area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.36
$3.46
$3.66
$3.52
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.56
$3.81
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.31
$3.56
$3.81
$3.29
|card
card$3.31
$3.56
$3.81
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
