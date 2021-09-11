Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cortez

(CORTEZ, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Cortez, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 302 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.31 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.53 at Chevron at 717 S Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cortez area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 302 W Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.36 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.52 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.57

City Market 508 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.35

Speedway 921 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.29

Maverik 10223 Us Hwy 666, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.41

Handy Mart 806½ S Broadway, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2021 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.