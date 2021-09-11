CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Cambridge Saturday

Cambridge News Beat
Cambridge News Beat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bt7dDcX00

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) According to Cambridge gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

BP at 2046 2Nd Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 722 Cr-5 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP

2046 2Nd Ave Se, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Fleet Farm

2321 3Rd Ave Ne, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Holiday

635 S Main St, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.15

Casey's

2431St Ave E, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Speedway

101 S Garfield St, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.15

Casey's

2290 Main St S, Cambridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge News Beat

Cambridge, MN
