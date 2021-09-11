Here’s the cheapest gas in Cambridge Saturday

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) According to Cambridge gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

BP at 2046 2Nd Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 722 Cr-5 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 2046 2Nd Ave Se, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Fleet Farm 2321 3Rd Ave Ne, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Holiday 635 S Main St, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Casey's 2431St Ave E, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Speedway 101 S Garfield St, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Casey's 2290 Main St S, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.