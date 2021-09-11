Gas savings: The cheapest station in Senatobia
(SENATOBIA, MS) According to Senatobia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
Circle K at 201 Wilson Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 730 Ms-306, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.84
$3.14
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.20
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
