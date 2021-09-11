Gas savings: The cheapest station in Senatobia

(SENATOBIA, MS) According to Senatobia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 201 Wilson Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 730 Ms-306, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 201 Wilson Dr, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ --

Murphy USA 203 Wilson Dr, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 510 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.99

Senatobia Express 503 E Main St, Senatobia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.