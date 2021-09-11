Evanston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(EVANSTON, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Evanston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sinclair at 173 Bear River Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1948 Harrison Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:04 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 173 Bear River Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maverik 350 Front Street, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.79

Flying J 1920 Harrison Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.17 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.74 $ 4.17 $ 4.43 $ 4.06

Maverik 535 County Rd, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.79

Pilot 289 Bear River Dr, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ 4.17 $ 4.43 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.74 $ 4.17 $ 4.43 $ 4.05

Chevron 106 N 3Rd St, Evanston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.