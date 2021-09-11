CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheraw, SC

Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Cheraw

Cheraw Digest
Cheraw Digest
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPkw6_0bt7d8I900

(CHERAW, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cheraw area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 4251 Sc-9 W. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.81 at BP at 711 Market St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

4251 Sc-9 W, Wallace
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$3.20
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.75
$3.28
$3.56
$--

Shell

4501 Sc-9 W, Wallace
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.96
$3.36
$3.08
card
card$2.77
$3.04
$3.42
$3.16

CITGO

243 Market St, Cheraw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheraw, SC
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
Fox News

Missing Gabby Petito: FL police enter home of fiance Brian Laundrie, whose location is unknown, lawyer says

Florida police were seen entering the home of missing Gabby Petito, her fiancé and his parents Friday evening while Brian Laundrie was nowhere to be found. Police arrived at 6:20 p.m., and two officers walked out of the home around 7 p.m. But one returned about a minute later with what appeared to be an evidence envelope. It was not immediately clear where the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was. But he wasn’t at the home.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Sc#Citgo
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Cheraw Digest

Cheraw Digest

Cheraw, SC
64
Followers
194
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cheraw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy