Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Bragg

(FORT BRAGG, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Bragg area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

Red Rhino at 700 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 810 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Red Rhino 700 S Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 863 N Main St, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Norcal Gasoline 18770 N Ca-1, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Speedway Express 18475 N Ca-1, Fort Bragg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.49

Cleone Grocery 24400 N Ca-1, Cleone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.32 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.