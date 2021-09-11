CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Bragg

 6 days ago
(FORT BRAGG, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Bragg area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

Red Rhino at 700 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 810 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Red Rhino

700 S Main St, Fort Bragg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

863 N Main St, Fort Bragg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$--

Norcal Gasoline

18770 N Ca-1, Fort Bragg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--

Speedway Express

18475 N Ca-1, Fort Bragg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.49

Cleone Grocery

24400 N Ca-1, Cleone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.32
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Fort Bragg, CA
