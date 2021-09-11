Popular Philly fighter Christian Carto makes a triumphant return after 2-year hiatus
A left hand he didn’t see from nowhere caused Christian Carto to do a lot of thinking. Over two years-worth of thinking. The popular Philadelphia junior featherweight once lived, ate and breathed boxing. The sport coursed through his blood stream. That’s all he envisioned, until February 8, 2019, when he didn’t see a left hook from former world title challenger Victor Ruiz that flattened him.www.ringtv.com
