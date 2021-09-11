Popular Philly fighter Christian Carto makes a triumphant return after 2-year hiatus

I used to always hate late April/ early May when television shows went on break until the Fall. I didn't understand why MacGyver needed a timeout from saving his "girlfriend of the week" from blowing up with 2 seconds left on the explosive device. It didn't make sense that every mystery was miraculously solved during the spring and summer. The repeats didn't quite give that same creepy feeling that the killer was watching me watch them on TV from just outside my living room window. Shows that ended on a cliffhanger were the worst. Ross saying Rachel's name at his wedding to Emily was devastating agony -- Would they get married? Wouldn't they? How could I survive the summer without knowing?

